Orchid (OXT) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $55.59 million and $1.99 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,451.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010441 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00241902 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08073336 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,668,710.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.