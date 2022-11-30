Orchid Price Hits $0.0818 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $56.48 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,859.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00246733 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08164898 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,930,107.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.