Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have recently commented on ODV. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
ODV traded up 0.04 on Tuesday, reaching 4.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.52. Osisko Development has a one year low of 3.84 and a one year high of 13.38.
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.
