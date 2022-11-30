Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXBR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 9,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,932. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Oxbridge Re

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

