Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $170,743.23

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $170,743.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,921.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00464782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00119055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00826942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00670202 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00250755 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,904,959 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

