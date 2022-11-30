Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Short Interest Up 1,494.6% in November

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 1,494.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

OSTRW stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.