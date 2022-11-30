PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Hits $613.85 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $613.85 million and $22.86 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00023689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 347,035,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,139,422 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

