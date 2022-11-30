Park National (NYSE:PRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.71

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.71 and last traded at $149.35, with a volume of 572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park National Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

