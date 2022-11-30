Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
Shares of PGOL stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. 6,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Gold (PGOL)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.