Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Patriot Gold Stock Performance

Shares of PGOL stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. 6,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

