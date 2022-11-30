PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 49,630 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

