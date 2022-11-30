PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.83. 124,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,373. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

