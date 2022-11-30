PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.43. 80,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,592. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

