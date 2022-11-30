PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,747 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.