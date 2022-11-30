PAX Financial Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.21. 4,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,949. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

