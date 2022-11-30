PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,038,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

