PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 24,097 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,097 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EFV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 2,799,035 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

