PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 2,927 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 131.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 158,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 66,305 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.6 %

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NVO traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.27. 38,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $278.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.