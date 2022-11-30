PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 496 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.90. The company had a trading volume of 74,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.37. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

