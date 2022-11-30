PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,137,918. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $197.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

