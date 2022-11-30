PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 4,180 Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Noble Rock Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NRAC stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Noble Rock Acquisition Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.