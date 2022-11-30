Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 978 ($11.70).

Several analysts recently commented on PSON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.92) to GBX 1,060 ($12.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.88) to GBX 780 ($9.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($10.89) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 1,002.50 ($11.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,733.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 928.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 852.07. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.04).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

