Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Gap Down to $15.48

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $15.10. Pediatrix Medical Group shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 508 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

