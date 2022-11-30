Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE PEI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.75. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Christopher Swann bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

