Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 5.4 %
NYSE PEI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.75. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65.
Insider Activity
In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Christopher Swann bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.