Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,881 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 623.9% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 60,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $139,724,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 44,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.