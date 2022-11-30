Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 59,342 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.51. 15,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $286.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

