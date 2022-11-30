Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,792. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.