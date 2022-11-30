Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNDL. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,574. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

