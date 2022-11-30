Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 5,188 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $128.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,610. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

