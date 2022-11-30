Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,417. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.