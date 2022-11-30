Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $837,000 Stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 932.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

GMOM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 5,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,091. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $33.68.

