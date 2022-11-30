Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,749. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.