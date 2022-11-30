Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.3% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 157,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

