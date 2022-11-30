Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,649 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

