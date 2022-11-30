Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,497. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.