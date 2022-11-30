Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 37,756 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.97. 181,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,517. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $273.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

