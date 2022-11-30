Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $159.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,772. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $174.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.