Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $233,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 610,829 shares of company stock worth $56,503,554. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.