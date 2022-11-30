Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

EEM traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 2,740,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,203,304. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.