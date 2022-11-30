Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 4.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,214. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.48.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

