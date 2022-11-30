Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 3,838 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,717. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.49 and a 200 day moving average of $222.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

