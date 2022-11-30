Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 184.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,292 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.85. 54,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

