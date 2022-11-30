Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,951. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $694.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

