Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,370. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

