Perennial Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 326,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,374,350. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

