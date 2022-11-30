Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.04.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $179.33. 50,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.07. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

