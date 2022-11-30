Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 407,387 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,387 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 204,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,222,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 75,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

