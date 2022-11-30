Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Partnering by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Partnering alerts:

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

CORS stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Corsair Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Corsair Partnering Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.