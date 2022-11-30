Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in November

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,307. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

