Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

