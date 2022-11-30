Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $315,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 92.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 67.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,573 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

